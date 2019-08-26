Deputies ask for public’s help in missing person cold case

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for a man who went missing almost two years ago.
The family of 19-year-old Corey Tahj Kelly reported him missing from the 8000 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston. His sister told deputies she last heard from him at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2017.
Kelly has never done this long without speaking to his mother or sister, deputies say.
Deputies say he has past reports of “psychotic problems and drug abuse.”
At the time of his disappearance, he was 19 years old, six feet tall, weighed approximately 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone who recognizes Kelly or knows where he may be is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.
