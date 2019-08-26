Deputies: Man hit dog on head with shovel after it urinated inside house

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged because of what he allegedly did to a dog over the weekend in Hollywood.
David Beach, 41, has been charged with ill treatment to animals after he hit a dog with a shovel on the head and fractured its skull, according to an incident report.
Deputies initially responded to a house in the 8000 block of Highway 162 around 6 p.m. Sunday. Beach told deputies he hit a one-year-old pitbull in an attempt to euthanize it. He also dug a hole in preparation to bury the dog, but it didn’t die.
The dog was later taken to an animal hospital where a vet said the dog’s skull was fractured and it had multiple broken ribs, the report stated.
Beach told deputies the pitbull had “behavioral issues” and was urinating inside the house, according to the report.
Deputies saw that the dog’s jaw was covered in blood and blood was coming from its nose before they arrested Beach.
