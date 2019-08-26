Dogs Offense Remains Cold as Charleston Falls in Finale

The Intimidators (59-71, 31-31) jumped on starter Harold Cortijo (4-4, 3.48) quickly in the series finale. Lenyn Sosa drew a free pass in the top of the first inning, one that Cortijo was able to work around before again running into trouble in the second. A pair of walks, contributing to a total of three on the night for Cortijo, came back to haunt the Charleston righty. Corey Zangari drew a free pass to lead off the inning, and Ramon Beltre did the same with one out. Gunnar Troutwine stepped to the plate next, lining a double down the left field line that plated both Kannapolis runners and staking the Intimidators to an early 2-0 lead.