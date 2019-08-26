Emergency crews searching for missing boaters in Georgetown County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews in Georgetown County are searching for two missing boaters.
Midway Fire Rescue received a call to the Deordieu area shortly after 7:50 p.m. Saturday for missing boaters. When crews arrived, they were told two people went out on a catamaran at around 5:30 p.m. and have yet to return.
The catamaran reportedly went out into the north inlet of DeBordieu Colony, according to Midway.
Midway Fire Rescue has boats in the water searching for the boat and boaters now and have requested resources from the coast guard.
