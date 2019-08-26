Fall-like Temperatures; Dorian Strengthens in the Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of the year! Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s which is more typical of September weather. Look for sun and clouds this afternoon with a 5 -10 mph breeze out of the north. Overnight lows should drop off to near 70s degrees and will feel comfortable once again! A few light showers may develop tomorrow afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Another mid week cold front should increase rain chances Wednesday through Friday. None of the days in the 7 day forecast look particularly wet.