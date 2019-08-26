Fall-like Temperatures; Dorian Strengthens in the Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of the year! Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s which is more typical of September weather. Look for sun and clouds this afternoon with a 5 -10 mph breeze out of the north. Overnight lows should drop off to near 70s degrees and will feel comfortable once again! A few light showers may develop tomorrow afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Another mid week cold front should increase rain chances Wednesday through Friday. None of the days in the 7 day forecast look particularly wet.
TROPCIS: We are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Dorian as it becomes more organized. Dorian is expected to become the second hurricane of the the season sometime Wednesday near Puerto Rico. An upper level low near Hispaniola and land interaction should quickly weaken Dorian back to just an area of showers and storms by the end of the work week. However, the Lowcountry should stay very aware as the forecast can change. A couple of models show intensification as the system moves past Hispanoila.
There is high uncertainty with the NHC forecast by the end of the week.
TODAY: Sun and clouds, cool; HIGH: 86.
TOMORROW: Warmer with sun and clouds; isolated pm shower possible; HIGH: 88.
WEDNESDAY: Slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
THURSDAY: Warm with the slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 89.
FRIDAY: Warm with the slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 89.
SATURDAY: Increasing rain chance; HIGH: 87.
SUNDAY: Increasing rain chance; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
