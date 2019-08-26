Forest Acres Police investigating armed robbery, shooting at church on Decker Blvd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and shooting the occurred at a church on Decker Blvd.
Approximately 6:15 am, a gunman entered the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church during services and demanded money.
The suspect fired into the air and shot one of the church members before leaving the scene.
The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for surgery. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect is described as a tall, slim black male wearing a black striped shirt, black pants, a bandana that partially covered his lower face and a beanie. He was carrying a small silver semi-auto pistol.
Officials say the suspect left in a dark-colored Toyota Prius, possibly dark blue. He was last seen heading south on Decker Blvd towards Percival Road.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
