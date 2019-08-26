Investigators seeking public’s help in unsolved Charleston Co. murder

Ruhjanae Gibbs was found dead on Aug. 9
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 26, 2019 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 11:15 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are hoping someone can help solve a murder that happened in early August.

The body of Ruhjanae Gibbs was found murdered on the side of Church Flats Road in Hollywood on Aug. 9.

Ruhjanae Gibbs' truck which was at the scene
Her truck, a green Dodge Ram truck, was parked nearby.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen her or her truck on the night of Aug. 8 or the early morning of Aug. 9 to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to all Detective Tim McCauley at 843-529-6205 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

