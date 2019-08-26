Investigators seeking public’s help in unsolved Charleston Co. murder

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are hoping someone can help solve a murder that happened in early August.
The body of Ruhjanae Gibbs was found murdered on the side of Church Flats Road in Hollywood on Aug. 9.
Her truck, a green Dodge Ram truck, was parked nearby.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen her or her truck on the night of Aug. 8 or the early morning of Aug. 9 to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to all Detective Tim McCauley at 843-529-6205 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
