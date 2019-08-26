Kingstree woman accused of trying to sneak cigarettes, cell phones into Turbeville prison

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Kingstree who worked at the Turbeville correctional facility has been charged after she allegedly tried to give contraband to a prisoner.
Cameasa Cunningham, 37, has been fired after she was arrested. She has been charged with furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband and misconduct in office.
According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 23, a search of her bookbag yielded 10 boxes of cigarettes and seven cigarette lighters. Four cell phones in plastic wrap were also found in the SCDC van she drove to the facility, the warrant stated.
