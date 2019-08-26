Live 5 hosting all-day blood drive Monday at WCSC studios

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carolina or Clemson? Giving the gift of life at a blood drive Monday earns donors a free t-shirt for their favorite team.
Live 5 WCSC is hosting a blood drive at its studios in West Ashley through 8 p.m. Monday night.
The blood drive is by walk-up and donors should allow 45 minutes for the process to be completed and slightly longer if there is a wait when they arrive.
Nearly 30 people made appointments over the weekend, but that option closed at 11 a.m. when the drive began. As of 11 a.m., about a dozen people were lined up.
In addition to the free t-shirt to show your support of either USC or Clemson, donors receive a $10 Chick-Fil-A gift card.
Live 5 teamed up with the Blood Connection for the drive.
If you aren’t able to make it Monday’s drive, click here to see additional blood drive dates and locations.
Other blood drives will feature the same giveaway items.
Live 5 WCSC’s studios are located at 2126 Charlie Hall Blvd., right off Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley.
