The Lowcountry celebrates National Dog Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is the perfect day to honor your four-legged family members.
The annual observance of National Dog Day, also known as International Dog Day or just Dog Day, depending on whom you ask, falls on Aug. 26.
It’s a day to pay tribute to your pampered pooches, big and small. And new research suggests you might have an extra reason to be grateful for the companionship a dog can provide. A new study shows owning a dog can be healthy for your heart.
“What we found was that those who own a pet, particularly a dog, were healthier from the cardiovascular standpoint,” Mayo Clinic cardiologist Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, who conducted the study, said.
Dogs are also great at helping boost our moods.
Show us your happy dogs by sending a photo using the link below:
