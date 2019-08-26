Man accused of threatening to shoot kids at Mt. Pleasant school released on bond; police release statement

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of threatening to shoot kids outside a Mount Pleasant preschool has been released on bond.
Court records state 31-year-old Michael Gorlitsky was released on Monday. Last Thursday, a judge gave Gorlitsky a $500,000 bond.
Investigators say Gorlitsky told a school employee,“It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids" and then said, "I just might.”
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department released the following statement Monday evening:
We were made aware that Michael Gorlitsky has been bonded out of jail and is on an electronic monitoring system. All School Resource Officers are aware of the situation and will be diligently patrolling their assigned areas.
The Patrol Bureau will be monitoring private schools during their shifts. Our agency will also be working with the bond company and different facets of the criminal justice system to make sure our community is safe.
The investigation began Wednesday afternoon when officers responded to the area of Carolina Park Academy for a suspicious person call.
An incident report states Gorlitsky was approached by an employee who asked if he could help him.
Gorlitsky told the employee, “Nope, just a tourist passing through,” to which the man informed him that the school was on private property, the report states.
The employee told police Gorlitsky then responded, “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids" and then said, "I just might.”
The man told police that when asked about what he had said, Gorlitsky became “irate and uncooperative,” the report states.
Gorlitsky was then taken into custody.
