New plan in development to change garbage collection process on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new plan is in the works to change how garbage is collected on James Island. Over the weekend, Mayor Bill Woolsey said the current process is “the most blatant example of waste and duplication of public services on the island.”
According to the mayor, the problem is two different trucks picking up trash on the same streets.
“Everyone on James Island has observed that in many neighborhoods, two sets of garbage trucks go down the street each week,” Woolsey said in an online post. “One truck picks up at homes with the brown roller bins, and then another truck comes on another day and picks up at homes with the green roller bins.”
He believes it will save both fuel and time if one truck is assigned per street or per neighborhood.
“The James Island Public Service District will pick up garbage and yard debris for homes in both the Town and in the City [of Charleston] in one area. In exchange, the City will pick up the garbage and yard debris for homes in both the Town and the City in another area. The total number of homes served by the JIPSD and the City will remain the same,” Woolsey added. He said he supports the proposal and wants the streets and neighborhoods to be be evenly divided so the work load will be the same for the JIPSD and the City of Charleston.
The Solid Waste Committee of the JIPSD Commission will discuss a limited test program of this proposal on Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. The committee recommendation is scheduled to come before the full Commission at 7:00 p.m. According to the mayor, the test area will be for two neighborhoods near Harbor View Road and the target date for the test is sometime in October.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.