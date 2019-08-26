Newly-hatched turtles heading toward buildings instead of ocean on Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program states a recently hatched nest of turtles was attracted to artificial light and many didn’t make it to the ocean.
A Facebook post states volunteers found dozens of hatchling tracks leading away from the nest, leading them to believe it was a successful emergency. Not one of the tracks, however, went toward the ocean.
“Instead they all headed westward paralleling the dunes,” the post said. “Eventually, after about 75 yards, all but a few of the tracks began heading into the dunes where we lost track of them. We saw only three tracks leading back to the ocean. We presume the rest of the hatchlings died.”
Those with the watch program say this type of situation is a sad reminder about how artificial lighting to can have devastating impact on sea turtle hatchlings.
According to the group, this isn’t the first time this type of misorientation has happened.
“A very similar misorientation occurred last night with a nest on the East side resulting in the loss of most hatchlings.”
The group says there are about 50 nests still left to hatch this season.
“If you are in a beach front house, please ensure no artificial light illuminates the beach between 10 p.m. and dawn as required by City of Folly Beach Ordinance 151.48. At night before retiring, turn off all lights that face the ocean, including carports, and, if staying up late, close blinds and draperies in oceanfront rooms. This is probably the number ones turtle issue for all beach front ‘Turtle Towns’,” the Facebook post states.
That ordinance states there is to be no artificial light illuminating any area of the beaches of the city between 10 p.m. until dawn between May 1st through October 31st of each year.
According to the Director of Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath, the lights being left on is something that’s usually violated because of people not knowing (i.e. people on vacation).
“A majority of our effort in this area is education,” Gilreath says. “It’s usually called in to our dispatch or Animal Control officer.”
Gilreath says the night shift officers also do foot patrols from time to time.
Those with the watch program want you to remember, ”After nine, it’s turtle time.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.