Woman arrested after reportedly yelling gay slur, spitting on Broadway at the Beach security

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman is behind bars Sunday after police say she was drunk and disorderly at a Myrtle Beach area bar.
Police say they could smell the alcohol on 25-year-old Kayla Lundberg’s breath when they arrived to Broadway at the Beach Saturday. Security on the scene say not only did Lundberg call the security officers ‘faggots’ but she also spat on them.
According to an arrest report, the woman was unsteady on her feet and was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.
Upon being booked into the Myrtle Beach jail, police report finding warrants for Lundberg out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Police say she will be served fugitive warrants.
