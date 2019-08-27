Bicyclist wounded in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating the shooting of a man who was riding his bike just before noon Tuesday in North Charleston.
Police responded to the 3700 block of St. John’s Avenue at 11:57 a.m. where a shooting had been reported, police spokesperson Karley Ash said.
Police say male suspects got out of a vehicle and shot the bicyclist.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are still searching for the gunmen.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
