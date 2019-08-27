Cunningham holds listening session with Lowcountry agricultural community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost a dozen members of the Lowcountry’s sustainable agricultural community met with Congressman Joe Cunningham on Tuedsay.
It was at Vertical Roots off of Clements Ferry Road.
Cunningham first toured the facility before his roundtable discussion with those members.
“I serve on the Natural Resources Committee, and specifically having this type of knowledge, this kind of information as to the industries here in Charleston, the communities they serve, and what they’re doing is vital to making the best decisions in representing our constituents in the first district and the Lowcountry," Cunningham said.
Representatives from Lowcountry Local First, Lowcountry Street Grocery, and the South Carolina Aquarium’s Good Catch Program were among those that met with the congressman.
For about 30 minutes, they had their discussions in private, but his spokesperson said the goal of the session was to discuss the importance of sustainable agriculture to the conservation movement and the Lowcountry.
“Y’all are playing a critical and important role in our community, state, and country,” Cunningham said to the group as they wrapped up their session.
The congressman’s next public event will be a town hall in Beaufort County on Sept. 21.
