Deputies arrest 3 after finding stolen truck

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested two men and a juvenile in connection with a stolen pickup truck.
Michael Bright, 22; and Robert Mosier, 19, face multiple charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Mosier is being charged with evading arrest and giving false information to police while Bright was charged with evading arrest, deputies say.
Warrants will be obtained for possession of a stolen vehicle for both men, deputies say.
Deputies took the juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The arrests stem from an incident last week when deputies were securing a crime scene on Old Gilliard Road, a Facebook post on the agency’s page states.
Deputies were notified about a suspicious dark Chevrolet truck parked and abandoned in someone’s yard. When they ran the vehicle identification number, they learned the truck had been reported stolen.
Deputies spotted Bright coming out of nearby woods while investigating the vehicle, the post states. He immediately turned as if to walk away and was chased for a short time then arrested, the post states.
Bright told deputies he was the rear passenger in the vehicle, a juvenile was the driver and that Mosier was the front passenger. Deputies were told the driver saw blue lights from the crime scene and thought it was a checkpoint, prompting the driver to pull into someone’s yard. At that point, the three ran into the woods, but Bright said he got separated from the other two.
K-9 officer Dixie and her handler helped find the other two a short time later. The post states the juvenile claimed he was a passenger, not the driver; Mosier also said he was not the driver.
Mosier and Bright were being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.