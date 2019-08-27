Deputies investigating after house, car hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A house and a car were hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning in Dorchester County.
Deputies responded to the scene in the 300 block of Embassy Drive around 4:45 a.m.
The residents of the home were accounted for and are not injured, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Rick Carson.
More than 20 evidence markers were on the ground in the road on Embassy Drive. Investigators also took photos in the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
