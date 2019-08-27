Driver safely gets kids off burning school bus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was injured when a school bus caught fire Tuesday morning in an elementary school parking lot.
When the school bus arrived at J.K. Gourdin Elementary School in St. Stephen, the bus driver noticed smoke coming from the bus and then saw flames, Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said.
The driver quickly got the students off the bus to safety.
The school nurse evaluated all of the students and each was cleared and able to report to class, Tanner said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
