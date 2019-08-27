Event to fight opioid crisis to kick off in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A two-hour event to fight back against the opioid crisis begins with Narcan training in Mount Pleasant Tuesday night.
Opioids are blamed for causing 180 drug overdose deaths in the Tri-County area last year. Light the Way for Hope at Waterfront Park is designed to tackle the crisis.
Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies, will take center stage in a training session led by Caitlin Kratz of Opioid Treatment Services at the Charleston Center.
After that training, Charleston-area officials will discuss combating this crisis.
And just before 8 p.m., a luminary ceremony will be held to honor those we’ve lost.
