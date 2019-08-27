Florence man arrested, charged with shooting neighbor’s dog that came into his yard

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has been arrested in Florence after allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Christopher Rogers was charged with ill treatment to animals and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Rogers, 22, was booked shortly after 12 p.m. on Aug. 23. He was released just before 5 p.m. that same day on a bond over $10,000.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 23, Florence police officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Kenwood Avenue after getting a report that a dog had been shot.
According to police, Rogers shot the dog after the animal came into his yard and tried to attack him.
Rogers allegedly went into his home to get a gun and then came back outside to shoot the dog, the release stated.
