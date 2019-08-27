IOP considering ordinance amendments to maintain city’s ‘character’

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms city council is considering adding to an existing ordinance in an attempt to maintain the “character” of the island.
The first reading of the amendments is taking place on Tuesday night and is aimed at regulating the appearance of houses and other buildings there.
Additions would include residents must keep swimming pools clean, decks and fences including exterior surfaces would be required to be maintained in “good repair."
Wood surfaces which would be required to be protected from decay by painting or other protective covering or treatment. Additionally, peeling, flaking and chipped paint would have to be repainted.
Metal surfaces subject to rust or corrosion would also have to be stabilized and coated to stop future rust and corrosion.
The ordinance states that a city employee could service an ordinance summons to anyone who violates the rules with a chance to correct the issues. If the person doesn’t make the corrections, then the city administrator can enter onto the property and take “corrective action” which may include demolishing the property if approved by the zoning administrator.
The cost incurred by the city would be covered in a lien added to the property which would then be collected as a tax.
“Nothing in this section shall prevent the City from taking any other appropriate action,” the ordinance states. “Such as courtesy notices to encourage voluntary compliance, or arrest warrants for violations.”
