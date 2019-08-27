James Island Public Service District considering building new $4 million facility

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The James Island Public Service District is considering relocating their facilities to property on Dills Bluff Road.
Officials with the public service district estimate the move would cost $4 million.
Meredith Poston, the Secretary Commissioner for JIPSD, says the current location is worn out and they don’t have the space they need for meetings.
The public service district has owned the property on Dills Bluff Road for some time, but the wooded property falls right in the middle of three different neighborhoods.
Residents living near the property say the industrialized utility doesn’t fit in a residential area. Many people came out to Monday night’s JIPSD commission meeting to express concern about noise and traffic.
One resident said that she worried her property value would decrease because no one would want to buy a house across the street from the service district.
Property taxes would also have to be increased to pay for the facility, which is another concern people had.
“It really needs to be a conglomerate space and that’s why it doesn’t seem quite fitting to most of the residents,” said Poston. “That’s why they’re opposed, because it’s right in between neighborhoods.”
Residents say this same plan was proposed a few years ago, and was rejected once commission members realized there was a heavy opposition for it.
Commission members will bring this discussion back up during their next monthly meeting in September.
