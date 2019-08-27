Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Dorian!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The comfortable temperatures of the past couple days will slowly fade away as we head into the middle of the work week and our Labor Day weekend. Highs today will climb to near 90 degrees which should lead to a better chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
TROPICS: We’re keeping an eye on both Tropical Depression Six and Tropical Storm Dorian in the Atlantic! Tropical Depression Six is currently located about 500 miles east of Charleston and may strengthen into Tropical Storm Erin later today. Regardless, this storm is moving away from us and will have no impact on our weather.
Tropical Storm Dorian will gain all of our attention for the rest of the work week and as we head into our Labor Day weekend. Dorian is currently located near St. Lucia and will be heading into the Caribbean later today. Slow strengthening is possible and Hurricane Watches have been issued for Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republican. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the eventual track and intensity of this storm. Land interaction, dry air and wind shear could be significant limiting factors over the next few days. If this storm remains intact into the Bahamas, strengthening would be possible as it heads toward Florida. Everyone from the Gulf of Mexico to the Southeast coastline, including the Lowcountry of South Carolina, need to stay updated on this storm.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Inland. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
THURSDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Mainly Dry. High 90.
FRIDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Mainly Dry. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 89.
