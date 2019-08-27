Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Dorian!

Tropical Storm Dorian will gain all of our attention for the rest of the work week and as we head into our Labor Day weekend. Dorian is currently located near St. Lucia and will be heading into the Caribbean later today. Slow strengthening is possible and Hurricane Watches have been issued for Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republican. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the eventual track and intensity of this storm. Land interaction, dry air and wind shear could be significant limiting factors over the next few days. If this storm remains intact into the Bahamas, strengthening would be possible as it heads toward Florida. Everyone from the Gulf of Mexico to the Southeast coastline, including the Lowcountry of South Carolina, need to stay updated on this storm.