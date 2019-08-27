Mayor climbs into trash can to celebrate company’s year of business in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor used a step stool Tuesday to demonstrate a company’s ability to cleaning city trash cans.
Mayor John Tecklenburg was helping Clean Cans celebrate a year of business in the Holy City. The company works to sanitize city trash cans by using special equipment in the back of their trucks.
The process is environmentally friendly and was inspired by what the company’s CEO witnessed at a cleaning job.
“I owned a house cleaning business out on Kiawah and Seabrook, and I watched a millionaire take a gallon of Clorox and pour it in his trash can, fill it with water, and kicked it over into a creek," Katherine Roper said. "I’m a Charleston born and breed native, and it kind of broke my heart a little bit. And I thought, I had to get to the bottom of it and figure out the problem of cleaning out your trash cans.”
Tecklenburg cut a ribbon to celebrate the anniversary while inside the can at the Hampton Park Gazebo.
Roper said Clean Cans of Charleston is the first custom made, fully self-contained, 100% environmentally-friendly, curbside trash can cleaning service in Charleston.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.