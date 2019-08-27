Mayor climbs into trash can to celebrate company’s year of business in Charleston

“I owned a house cleaning business out on Kiawah and Seabrook, and I watched a millionaire take a gallon of Clorox and pour it in his trash can, fill it with water, and kicked it over into a creek," Katherine Roper said. "I’m a Charleston born and breed native, and it kind of broke my heart a little bit. And I thought, I had to get to the bottom of it and figure out the problem of cleaning out your trash cans.”