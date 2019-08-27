Narcan training part of event bringing awareness to drug overdoses

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday night, there will be a gathering for a special overdose awareness and prevention event.
WakeUp Carolina, an organization focused on creating hope and change with substance misuse in the tri-county area., is hosting the event specifically for Overdose Awareness Day.
There will be a Narcan training session as well as a panel discussion facilitated by individual leaders from the recovery community, legal and medical professions and the Mount Pleasant Police Department. They will talk about what is being done to combat the opioid crisis in the Lowcountry.
There will also be a luminary ceremony to honor those who have been lost to an overdose.
Here is a schedule of events:
Tuesday, August 27th
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Mount Peasant Memorial Waterfront Park
99 Harry Hallman Jr Boulevard
- 6pm - Overdose Prevention and Narcan Training, Cooper River Room; Caitlin Kratz, Opioid Treatment Services Program Administrator for the Charleston Center
- 7pm - Charleston area Public Officials discuss solutions to combat Charleston's overdose and opioid crisis.
- 7:45pm - Light the Way for Hope Luminary Ceremony honoring and remembering those we love.
