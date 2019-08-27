No injures reported after child shoots pellet gun at school bus

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies detained a child Tuesday after a pellet gun was fired at a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
The child admitted he fired the gun at the window of a bus carrying children from Plantersville Elementary School, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie.
The incident happened in the 2200 block of Exodus Drive. None of the children on the bus was injured.
There is no threat to the public, Leslie said.
It is not clear whether the child will be charged.
