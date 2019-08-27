North Charleston home invasion investigation leads to drugs, weapons and stolen goods

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police found drugs, guns and stolen goods during an investigation into a home invasion in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Ezekiel Emanuel Harris, Patrick James Normandin, David Allen Tharpe, and Nolan Waite Pierce. Their arrest stems from an incident on Monday at 6:45 p.m. when detectives responded to a home.
As officers were responding to the scene, they were told that the victim and suspect in a reported home invasion left the scene of the incident.
According to police, the victim, identified as Normandin, was following the suspect, identified as Harris, in a vehicle. A report states that shortly after detectives located Normandin and Harris on Rivers Avenue, the two crashed into each other.
Authorities arrested Harris and transported him to the hospital for injuries related to the crash.
Through the course of the investigation police say it was revealed that Harris and another suspect, identified as Tharpe, were at a Adaline Street home to buy drugs from Normandin.
“Additional officers were sent to respond to Adaline Street for the home invasion,” NCPD officials said."Once arriving on scene, officers met with a second occupant of the home, Noland Pernice. Pernice and Normandin both claimed they were attempting to sell Harris and Tharpe motorcycles when the individuals entered the residence with weapons to take them."
Following the investigation officers seized the following items:
- US Currency $25,000
- Mossberg rifle
- Glock 19 with magazine and bullets
- Green plant-like material approximately .02 grams, tested positive for THC
- Green plant-like material contained in a plastic bag weighing 4,657.5 grams, tested positive for THC
- 35 THC Oil pens
- 1 White pill medicine bottle
- Digital scale
- Vacuum seal machine
- Money counter
- Medical cannabis stickers
- Empty plastic bag
- 4 empty plastic bags
- 2007 Suzuki (stolen)
Harris was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and a drug charge.
Normandin and Tharpe were both charged with first offense trafficking marijuana.
Pierce was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-offense trafficking marijuana
