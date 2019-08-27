Deputies capture New Jersey murder suspect in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect in a New Jersey murder earlier this year was taken into custody Monday night in Berkeley County.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were helping the Summerville police department with the search for the suspect in an armed robbery which happened at an apartment complex off Holiday Drive.
During a search of the area, the pair noticed a person on North Main Street near Royle Road matching the physical and clothing description that the robbery victim provided.
Deputies were able to identify the person as Joshua Craig from Newark, New Jersey. He was wanted by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office for a murder which happened on June 4.
Craig was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending extradition back to New Jersey for murder.
