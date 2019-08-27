Police identify man wanted for Dollar General armed robbery

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities have identified a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Dollar General store.
The Kingstree Police Department is looking for Zaree Ty’Vell Brown who’s described as being 5′7″ and 130 pounds.
Brown is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator White with the Kingstree Police Department.
Brown is wanted on charges of strong armed robbery, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
