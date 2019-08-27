RiverDogs Use Longball to Shake Four-Game Slide

Smith’s chance was set up against Frederis Parra (L, 3-4), who gave up a pair of singles and hit leadoff man Brandon Lockridge in between to load up the bases with nobody out. The Tourists (64-69, 35-28) nearly got out of the jam with the help of some excellent defense, first baseman Grant Lavigne went home for a force out at the plate hit into by Josh Breaux before catcher Willie MacIver caught Lockridge off the bag with a pickoff to third. Smith worked a 3-1 count before Parra grooved him a fastball that he didn’t miss for his 11th home run of the season to pull one shy of Lockridge for the team lead.