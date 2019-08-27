Trio arrested after car accident leads to shooting, pedestrian struck by gunfire

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested three people after a car accident led to a shooting which injured a pedestrian in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Xavier Johnson and 20-year-old Tyrone Witherspoon, both of Santee who have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Witherspoon has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
In addition, a juvenile is being charged in the case through the Department of Juvenile Justice.
“These individuals displayed a complete disregard for life when they fired multiple times at a vehicle with several people inside,” Ravenell said. “They didn’t hit anyone in the car, but they still hit someone.”
A fourth suspect, 21-year-old Angel Goodwin also of Santee, was charged with two counts of attempted murder last week in connection with the shooting. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
The charges stem from an altercation on the night Aug. 15 after a vehicle collision near the intersection of Russell and Chestnut streets.
“The victim said the female driver of the other car begged him not to call law enforcement since she had no insurance,” OCSO officials said."As that discussion occurred, someone yelled out ‘somebody’s got a gun,’ according to the report."
A report states that while the woman and her three passengers sped off, someone in that car begin firing toward the victim and his vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said none of those shots struck the victim nor anyone in that vehicle. However, a nearby pedestrian was transported to the hospital after he was struck in the abdomen during the gunfire.
During Monday’s hearing, bond was set on Johnson at $135,000 cash or surety. Witherspoon’s was set at $20,000
