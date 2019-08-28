BCSD: Hanahan High School on 2-hour delay after threat made toward campus

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement have increased their presence at Hanahan High School after a threat Wednesday morning.
A call came into the Hanahan transportation office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office threatening the school campus.
Law enforcement has advised as a precaution that Hanahan High will operate on a 2-hour delay. Students will not be allowed on campus before 10:15 a.m. Any further delays will be communicated.
At this time, district officials don’t believe the threat is credible, but district safety and security teams are investigating.
“We will continue to have a law enforcement presence on the campus to ensure student safety,” district spokeswoman Katie Tanner said. “Again, we do not believe this is a credible threat, however we take all matters concerning student safety seriously.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
