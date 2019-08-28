Berkeley County School District approves contract for employee drug testing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Just days into the school year, the Berkeley County School District voted to approve a contract to randomly test district employees for drugs and alcohol.
The contract is valid for one year, with an option to renew it four more times for a total term of five years with Doctor’s Care.
The total cost for the five-year contract is $112,500, an amount the district expects to cover approximately 450 screenings each year.
At the last school board meeting, some members were concerned about having mandatory screenings and the negative impact it could have when it comes to retaining teachers. But others said this was the best choice to protect students from what they called a rampant drug problem in the school district.
“This is a real problem and we need to address it, “ said Board member Sally Wofford. “But it does need to be done correctly and professionally and legally.”
A policy, which stipulates employees in “safety-sensitive positions" could face termination if they don’t submit to these screenings, was passed in Aug. 2018. Those “safety-sensitive positions” include teachers, principals, and school bus drivers.
School board members are now hoping to work with Doctor’s Care to figure out the best ways to administer the tests in a way that makes sense operationally.
School Board member David Barrow suggested reaching out to school districts across the country that have implemented something similar, and learn how they chose to administer the random screenings.
“We don’t need to go down the same rabbit hole in some circumstances that they’ve gone, we need to learn from their experiences and hopefully we can do that in conjunction with doctors’ care,” said Barrow.
In two separate incidents, two school district employees were arrested after being accused of being drunk at a school. One was a teacher and the district later confirmed that she no longer works at the school district. The other works as a child nutrition operator at Cane Bay Middle School and was accused of being drunk at a back-to-school event at a Berkeley County elementary school.
The contract goes into effect Wednesday, but district officials say they have to do more research before actually administering the random screenings.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.