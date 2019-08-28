Charleston city leaders closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city officials met Wednesday and began initial preparations for any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
City spokesman Jack O’Toole said City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts. Meanwhile, the city’s Stormwater Department has reserved temporary pumps to position in low-lying areas, should the need arise, O’Toole said.
The Parks Department has begun lowering the water level in Lake Dotterer and will begin lowering Colonial Lake on Thursday.
City leaders encouraged people to begin making preparations immediately and to watch for updates posted to the city’s website.
The National Weather Service upgraded Dorian from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane at 2 p.m. Wednesday as the storm was over St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Forecast models show it will strengthen to a category 2 or possibly category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida. But it is still too early to tell exactly where the storm will make landfall on the U.S. Coast.
