Deputies arrest second teen in shooting that wounded 1-year-old

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies say they arrested a second 17-year-old in connection with a shooting late Monday night that left a toddler wounded in the leg.
The second suspect, whose name has not yet been released, faces eight counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the same charges the earlier suspect faces, according to Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes. Deputies say those charges were made based on the fact that eight children were sleeping inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Investigators say both teens are being charged as adults.
Around midnight on Monday, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Whitehall Road outside of Walterboro for a 1-year-old who was shot in the leg. First responders took the child in stable condition via helicopter to MUSC for treatment, emergency officials said.
Pictures from the home show bullet holes in some windows and glass that was shot out of a car.
The first suspect arrested in the shooting is scheduled to face a bond court judge Wednesday morning.
