FIRST ALERT: Dorian could approach Southeast coast as a hurricane this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Dorian as it heads toward Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands today. Back here at home, expect the rain chance to increase with the humidity today. Scattered rain is possible both this morning and afternoon with highs today in the upper 80s. The rain chance will decrease on Thursday and Friday before increasing again this weekend. The weekend forecast will hinge upon the eventual track of Tropical Storm Dorian. Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next several days as it moves north of Puerto Rico and northeast of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. There is the potential for significant strengthening with this storm. Reminder: long range intensity forecast are very poor. The biggest question right now resides over the strength and placement of an area of high pressure that will build across the Mid-Atlantic states over the Labor Day weekend. This will determine whether this storm takes a direct flight to Florida, comes northward impacting the Carolina coast or curves offshore. There still is a lot of uncertainty with the eventual track of this storm. Everyone along the Southeast coast should monitor this situation very closely!