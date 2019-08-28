Investigators release picture of suspect in Orangeburg Co. home invasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have released a picture of a suspect wanted for a home invasion in Orangeburg County over the weekend.
“We’ve been able to get a description of one of these suspects,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “A forensic artist came up with the likeness that we’re releasing in this case.”
On Saturday, deputies responded to a Charleston Highway home after a 911 call reported a home invasion.
Residents at the home said around 9:30 p.m. two armed men forced their way into the home while brandishing what they believed to be rifles similar to AK-47s, according to the report.
“One gunman put a gun to a resident’s head to force him back before demanding to know where valuables in the home were located,” OCSO officials said.
According to authorities, the duo made off with just under $2,000 worth of electronics, including several cell phones and computer software.
“The two subjects may have been in their 20s,” the sheriff’s office said."One was wearing a red shirt while the other wore all black."
If anyone has any information on the suspect in the composite drawing, they are urged to call the OCSO at (803) 531-4647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
