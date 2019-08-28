Lexington Co. middle school student charged for bomb threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student at a Lexington County middle school has been charged with making threats to a school.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a boy who attends Beechwood Middle told a classmate he had a bomb in his bookbag. According to Lexington School District One officials, the classmate informed a parent about what he heard. The parent contacted district officials, who later notified deputies of the possible threat.
Investigators later determined the student did not have any explosive devices in the bag or in his possession.
Officials with Lexington District One released a statement on Wednesday regarding the threat. In part, it reads:
“The district believes that every child deserves a safe learning environment and encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee. When they do, the district can respond quickly to protect their safety, our highest priority.”
The student, who was not identified because he is under the age of 17, has been released to the custody of his parents. He is scheduled to appear in family court at a later date.
