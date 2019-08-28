Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1 Schedule

Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1 Schedule
By Kevin Bilodeau | August 27, 2019 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 10:43 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 1 of the season kicks off on Friday Night. Check back here for previews, results and more throughout the week.

8/30

Berkeley (1-0) at Ashley Ridge (1-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (1-0) at Cane Bay (1-0)

James Island (1-0) at West Ashley (0-1)

Stall (0-1) at Stratford (0-1)

Summerville (1-0) at Wando (0-0)

White Knoll at Colleton County (1-0)

Bishop England (0-0) at Baptist Hill (1-0)

Myrtle Beach at Hanahan (0-0) (Game played at Goose Creek)

Charleston Math & Science (0-0) at Academic Magnet (0-1)

North Charleston (0-0) at Military Magnet (0-0) (Game played at Garrett)

Georgetown at Philip Simmons (0-1)

Lake Marion at Woodland (0-1)

First Baptist (2-0) at Burke (0-1) (Game played at Ravenel Stadium)

Oceanside Collegiate (1-0) at Savannah Christian

Timberland (1-0) at Charlotte Latin

Cross (1-0) at Whale Branch

St. John’s (1-0) at Andrew Jackson

Trinity Byrnes at Pinewood Prep (0-1)

Porter-Gaud (1-0) at Cardinal Newman

Northwood (1-0) at Dillon Christian

Hilton Head Prep at Colleton Prep (0-1)

Dorchester Academy (1-0) at Carolina Academy

