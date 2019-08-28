Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1 Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 1 of the season kicks off on Friday Night. Check back here for previews, results and more throughout the week.
8/30
Berkeley (1-0) at Ashley Ridge (1-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester (1-0) at Cane Bay (1-0)
James Island (1-0) at West Ashley (0-1)
Stall (0-1) at Stratford (0-1)
Summerville (1-0) at Wando (0-0)
White Knoll at Colleton County (1-0)
Bishop England (0-0) at Baptist Hill (1-0)
Myrtle Beach at Hanahan (0-0) (Game played at Goose Creek)
Charleston Math & Science (0-0) at Academic Magnet (0-1)
North Charleston (0-0) at Military Magnet (0-0) (Game played at Garrett)
Georgetown at Philip Simmons (0-1)
Lake Marion at Woodland (0-1)
First Baptist (2-0) at Burke (0-1) (Game played at Ravenel Stadium)
Oceanside Collegiate (1-0) at Savannah Christian
Timberland (1-0) at Charlotte Latin
Cross (1-0) at Whale Branch
St. John’s (1-0) at Andrew Jackson
Trinity Byrnes at Pinewood Prep (0-1)
Porter-Gaud (1-0) at Cardinal Newman
Northwood (1-0) at Dillon Christian
Hilton Head Prep at Colleton Prep (0-1)
Dorchester Academy (1-0) at Carolina Academy
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.