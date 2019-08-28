Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/27)

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits and 0 runs earning the hold (1) in a 2-0 win over New Hampshire. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 59 K’s in 52.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.