Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/27)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a HR, a walk, 2 runs scored and 3 RBI in a 7-0 win over Seattle. The Holly Hill native is batting .254 with 18 HR’s and 54 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-3 with a HR, 2 RBI, a walk and a run scored in a 3-1 win over Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .214 with 20 HR’s and 55 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 2-0 win over Washington. The Beaufort alum is 2-6 with a 4.67 ERA and 58 K’s in 53 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 6-3 win over Milwaukee. The Stratford alum is batting .219 with 10 HR’s and 23 RBI.
Triple-A
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not play in a 6-0 win over Columbus. The Mt. Pleasant native is hitting .240 with 2 HR’s and 7 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors and batting .231 in the Arizona League.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits and 0 runs earning the hold (1) in a 2-0 win over New Hampshire. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 59 K’s in 52.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 7-0 win over Delmarva. The Hanahan alum is hitting .211 with 3 HR’s and 13 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 1 walk and 4 K’s earning the hold (7) in a 3-0 win over Rome. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 3.03 ERA with 38 K’s in 29.2 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 1-5 with an RBI and 2 K’s in a 3-1 win over Missoula. The Summerville alum is batting .271 with 5 HR’s and 28 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 10-4 win over Bluefield. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.54 ERA and 55 K’s in 39 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 3 K’s in a 5-4 loss to Danville. The Woodland alum is 1-3 with 2 saves, a 5.87 ERA and 23 K’s in 26 innings of work.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.