Man accused of setting fire to home during domestic dispute

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a man who they said set fire to a home during a domestic dispute.
Authorities took 32-year-old Aaron Locklear from Lumberton into custody on Monday. He is charged with second-degree arson and communicating threats.
They said earlier this month he set fire to a home in the 1300 block of Parnell Road. Investigators said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between Locklear and the victim.
He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.
