Man sentenced after guilty pleas in 2015 sexual assault case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who police say got a portion of his tongue bitten off while sexually assaulting a woman in a home invasion learned how long he will spend behind bars.
A judge sentenced Miller to a total of 45 years in prison after Miller pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an October 2015 sexual assault, Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Heather Speizman said.
He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree kidnapping, according to jail records.
North Charleston Police responded on Oct. 16, 2015, to a home on Sumner Avenue where a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted. She told police it started at 6:30 a.m. when she heard a knock and opened her door but found no one outside and returned to bed.
The woman said she answered the door two more times after hearing a knock and a ring. According to a police report, when the woman went outside to respond to the ring, she saw a male subject on the side of her house, holding a knife with a white handle against his chest.
The woman said she screamed "No!" and attempted to run back inside her house but the suspect, later identified as Miller, forced his way into the home as she tried to close her door, tackled her to the floor, punched her several times and told her to "stop fighting and I won't hurt you."
An incident report states the suspect then asked her where the bedroom was, picked her up and took her to the bedroom. Once at the bedroom, the victim said the suspect attempted to take her shorts off, but the victim kicked him in the groin to stop him.
At that point, the victim said the suspect told her "Now you have to die!" and forced his tongue in her mouth.
The victim told officers when the suspect put his tongue in her mouth, she "bit his tongue as hard as she could until she heard it snap."
According to the victim, the suspect then got off the bed. The victim said she still had the suspect's tongue in her mouth and threw it on the kitchen floor.
The victim said she believed the suspect was still in her doorway when she got to her car to leave.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.