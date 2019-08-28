Moms of NFL players surprise teachers with gift cards in DD2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It was more than business as usual at the faculty meeting at Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School in North Charleston.
The mom of Cincinnati Bengals player Carlos Dunlap delivered some much appreciated support to the school. Her name is Diana Ross and she’s a retired educator who taught in Dorchester District Two and served as a principal in the Charleston County School District.
Long before he started making tackles in the NFL, Dunlap tackled the books at Windsor Hill. And to show his appreciation, he bought 20 $100 gift cards for the hard working teachers. Ross knows that teachers often use their own money to buy supplies for their classrooms.
Dora Green, the mom of AJ Green who also plays for the Bengals and attended school in DD2, was also there to hand out gift cards.
Last week, she and Ross were at Beech Hill Elementary to hand out gift cards to teachers there. Green was a student at Beech Hill.
