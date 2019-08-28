One person arrested after chase near Northwoods Mall ends in accident at Roper hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested one person following a chase near Northwoods Mall that ended in an accident at Roper Hospital in North Charleston Tuesday night.
Police say it started at 8:31 p.m. when a police officer attempted to pull a driver over on Rivers Avenue near the mall for a traffic violation.
According to North Charleston police, the suspect did not stop which led to a chase. A report states that during the pursuit the suspect got into a minor parking lot accident at Roper Hospital.
Police say the suspect then got out of the vehicle leading to a brief foot pursuit.
Authorities then arrested the suspect who has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.