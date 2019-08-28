Parents concerned over bed bugs found in Lexington One classroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of some students at Pelion Elementary School in Lexington School District One received a letter after the first day of class saying a bed bug had been found in the classroom.
Many parents said they are frustrated and concerned by the bed bug protocol in Lexington School District One. Many of the parents said that this isn’t the first time they have gotten a letter that their child’s class has bed bugs.
“On the first day of school I receive a letter, on the very first day, and we have an entire school year to go,” Linzi Walling, a parent at Pelion Elementary, said.
Walling said last year her daughter’s class had bed bugs four times.
“I was in shock, disbelief, I was livid,” Walling said.
Walling, whose daughter is allergic to bed bugs, said the school needs to have a better policy for bed bugs.
“The child needs to be sent home and until they have proof that the house has been treated, they should not be allowed to come back, and they need to treat the schools,” Walling said.
Bed bugs are not on the South Carolina DHEC Exclusion List, which means that students with bed bugs do not have to go home from school.
Elisa Lucas, who also received a letter on the first day of school about bed bugs, said she also wants the school to have a stricter policy.
“My biggest concern is the cost of treatment, and why kids are allowed to come back to school. School aren’t treated. There is no policy as far as district one concerning bed bugs,” Lucas said.
Lexington One’s Chief Student Services Officer responded to Lucas’s concerns, saying in an email that the school is researching the protocols in other districts to see if changes need to be made to Lexington one’s protocol on bed bugs.
In a letter to parents, Principal Debbie Pool said each day the schoolbags student’s book bags and other personal items in the affected classrooms. Lexington District One school officials said the school nurse counsels the parents on checking their home for bed bugs.
“I send my kids to school every day with the expectation that they are in a clean, safe, healthy environment with no outside distractions and I would say bed bugs is a big outside distraction,” Lucas said.
For many parents, their main concern is the cost of their child brings home a bed bug. Homeadvisor reports that the average bed bug extermination cost is between 1,000 and 2500 dollars.
Lucas says she would like to see a similar policy for bed bugs as the policy for lice. Head lice are included in South Carolina DHEC’s Exclusion List. This policy states that the student must stay home from school until no live, crawling lice are present.
