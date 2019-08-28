Proposed S.C. bill will make threatening schools, churches and public spaces illegal

“We do need a law that will sort of open up law enforcement to be able to at least get in there and investigate some of these charges, instead of just saying well, was it communicated? It is definitely a threat, but was it communicated? Did they use a phone? Did they describe a bomb? Right now it is very limited in what you can use. So, I’m all for trying to open that up. Technology has changed completely and young people just do not communicate over the phones as much as they do over some of these social media apps,” said Richardson.