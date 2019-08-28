Publix donates $150K to Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank is teaming up with Publix to kick off Hunger Action Month in September.
Publix is donating $150,000 to the food bank to help their overall mission of supporting food insecure people and families.
Pat Walker, the president of the Lowcountry Food Bank, said that the chain grocery store provided more than 2 million pounds of food to the Lowcountry Food bank last year.
Walker said the support is critical in helping families across the coast.
“We do have challenges in the 10 coastal counties and one of them is just simply heartbreaking,” Walker said. “There are more than 50,000 children in our communities that are at risk of hunger on a daily basis.”
The donation is a part of nearly $5 million that is being distributed to food banks across the southeast.
Publix President Kevin Murphy said the annual partnership is something the company looks forward to each year.
“We’ve been doing this for decades and partnering with food banks for decades,” Murphy said. “I guess until hunger goes away, Publix will be there to help solve that.”
Last year, the Lowcountry Food Bank served more than 30.5 million pounds of food across 10 coastal counties.
The food bank also distributes food to nearly 300 other agencies including soup kitchens, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries.
