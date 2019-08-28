RiverDogs Roll Behind Six-Run Sixth to Topple Tourists

The RiverDogs go for their third straight win in Asheville on Wednesday night, taking on the Tourists at 7:05 p.m. from McCormick Field. Charleston will throw a 19-year-old on the mound for the third straight game, sending Yoendrys Gomez (0-2, 4.37) to make his second appearance against the Tourists in the last two weeks. The Venezuelan teenager faced Asheville two starts ago on August 15 and was tagged for three runs lasting just three innings on the road. Last Thursday at Riley Park, he turned in his best outing as a RiverDog, fanning a season-high eight over six innings of one-run ball against West Virginia. The Tourists will send Nick Bush (8-9, 3.94) in opposition. The former LSU southpaw last matched up with the RiverDogs on August 16 and twirled six shutout frames with eight strikeouts. He has not allowed a run over last 13-plus innings after going six scoreless most recently on Thursday on the road in Augusta.