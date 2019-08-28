RiverDogs Roll Behind Six-Run Sixth to Topple Tourists

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Catcher Josh Breaux thumped a no-doubt blast to deep left field for his 11th of the season to lead off the sixth, sparking the RiverDogs to a six-run, go-ahead frame as Charleston surged past the Tourists, 11-5, en route to their second-biggest come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday night at McCormick Field.
At one point down 5-0, the RiverDogs (69-65, 32-32) greeted Colten Schmidt with three straight extra-base hits to open the inning after the Asheville (64-70, 35-29) left-hander had started the night nearly untouchable, retiring nine in a row following an error to start the game and giving up just one unearned run on three hits over the first five innings. Following Breaux’s blast, recently named postseason All-Star Canaan Smith slugged a double off the left field wall before scoring on Josh Stowers’ double that he glanced off the short porch in right. After Schmidt was chased, Charleston kept it rolling against the Asheville bullpen, finishing the frame batting around to the tune of seven hits, five for extra bases, capped by Eduardo Torrealba’s go-ahead double off Jacob Bosiokovic (L, 2-1).
After becoming the third fastest RiverDog to reach double-digit homers since 2005 with his 10th blast on Thursday night, Breaux finished Tuesday 3-for-5 at the dish while matching a career-high with four RBI. It was his first career three-hit and four RBI game since smashing two home runs on April 30 at Kannapolis. The former second-round selection cleared the bases with a double off the outstretched glove of centerfielder Niko Dekolati to put the game out of reach in the eighth. Josh Stowers plated his second run of the game on a single off the wall in right to push the Dogs out to their largest lead of the night at 11-5 later in the inning.
The late offensive rally made a winner out of Diego Cordero (1-0) in his Dogs debut. The 19-year-old right-hander freshly promoted from the rookie-level Gulf Coast League kept his poise through five innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out three. It was just the Venezuela native’s sixth career start since being signed by the Yankees in 2016.
After the Tourists jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three, the RiverDogs finally got some traffic going against Schmidt. After Frederick Cuevas singled on a knuckling liner to center, Eduardo Torrealba followed with a consecutive base knock to right that Cade Harris threw away into the RiverDogs dugout on a missed cutoff to bring Cuevas home for Charleston’s first run.
Following a stretch of four straight losses on the road against the Rockies affiliate, the RiverDogs have won three-in-a-row at McCormick Field dating back to last Sunday, August 18. Coupled with an Augusta loss in Greenville, they now sit three games back of both the GreenJackets and the Tourists in the Southern Division second-half standings in a tie for third place with six games to play.
Upcoming
The RiverDogs go for their third straight win in Asheville on Wednesday night, taking on the Tourists at 7:05 p.m. from McCormick Field. Charleston will throw a 19-year-old on the mound for the third straight game, sending Yoendrys Gomez (0-2, 4.37) to make his second appearance against the Tourists in the last two weeks. The Venezuelan teenager faced Asheville two starts ago on August 15 and was tagged for three runs lasting just three innings on the road. Last Thursday at Riley Park, he turned in his best outing as a RiverDog, fanning a season-high eight over six innings of one-run ball against West Virginia. The Tourists will send Nick Bush (8-9, 3.94) in opposition. The former LSU southpaw last matched up with the RiverDogs on August 16 and twirled six shutout frames with eight strikeouts. He has not allowed a run over last 13-plus innings after going six scoreless most recently on Thursday on the road in Augusta.