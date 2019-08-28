SCHP: Driver forgets to put SUV in park, causes it to go into water at boat landing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews had to help out a driver after the person made a mistake while pulling a boat out of the water.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Galivants Ferry boat landing off Highway 501 to a vehicle in the water.
Troopers said the driver of a Toyota SUV was pulling a boat out of the Little Pee Dee River, but when he got out, he forgot to put the SUV in park. It caused the SUV to roll back and into the water.
Tow trucks were called in to help haul the truck out of the water.
No one was hurt in the incident.
